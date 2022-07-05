Two boys arrested over Pype Hayes park stabbing
Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a Birmingham park after being set upon by a group of youths.
The 18-year-old was approached by about 10 youths in Pype Hayes Park, Erdington, at 17:30 BST on Monday.
He was stabbed in the chest and back and had two mobile phones and car keys taken from him. Police said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The 14 and 15 year old were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They have since been released on police bail as inquiries continue, West Midlands Police said.
Officers have been patrolling the park and surrounding areas working to identify those involved, the force added.
