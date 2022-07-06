Black Country open air swimming club sees membership explosion
An open air swimming club at a reservoir has seen membership treble since 2019.
Netherton Open Water Swimming Club, in the Black Country, began six years ago with about 30 regulars.
That jumped from 367 in 2019, to 619 in 2020 and there are now more than 900 swimmers each week.
The oldest member, 81-year-old Vivien Cashmore, said it was "really refreshing and better than swimming at baths".
The former nursing auxiliary has swum in open water since she was 66 and added "because you've got the open water to swim, you don't have to keep going backwards and forwards".
Julie McNally was taught in the sea by her grandfather and has swum with NHS colleague Mel Aucott for six years.
She said: "I gave up for some years and then decided, having had breast cancer that I wanted to get back into that as a route into healing."
Ms McNally said it was "a good way of relaxing and it puts you in your happy place".
She said a lot of members did it because "you just feel you're at one with nature".
Mohammad Sheikh, a 52-year-old chartered accountant from Wolverhampton, started open water swimming at the reservoir 12 months ago.
He said: "The first 10 seconds are always painful but once you've regulated it's absolutely fine."
