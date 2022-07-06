Four guilty of murdering Anthony Sargeant in Birmingham
Four men have been convicted of the the murder of a much-loved father in a Birmingham drive-by shooting in 2018.
Dad-of-eight Anthony Sargeant had been talking to a friend in the street when gunshots were fired at him from BMW and Mercedes cars in Rickman Drive at 21:40 BST on 25 August.
The 33-year-old died from his injuries six days later in hospital.
Michael and Connor Goodwin, 26 and 27, Keenan Anderson, 25, and Leon Riley, 22 have all been found guilty of murder.
They will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court at a later date following the convictions on Wednesday.
CCTV footage and mobile phone traffic linked the men to the cars in the build-up to and aftermath of the killing, West Midlands Police said.
Fewer than 24 hours after the fatal shooting, the murderers were pictured partying at a pub in Hockley while celebrating Connor Goodwin's birthday, the force's investigation found.
A gun was recovered during a police raid in Derbyshire in November, 2019.
Experts from the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) managed to prove it was the same weapon used to kill Mr Sargeant using unique markings on the weapon.
"We may never know why Mr Sargeant was murdered, but we have been able to prove that these men acted together, travelling in a convoy of two stolen cars across Birmingham to go to Rickman Drive," Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said.
The victim has been remembered as a "bubbly, energetic, witty soul" by his family.
They said: "My son, our father, brother and uncle was murdered as he innocently walked down the road outside his mother's home.
"We still have to live through a lifetime of pain and heartache of him being taken away from his family," they added.
