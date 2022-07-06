Kemarni Watson Darby: Sentences in murder of boy, 3, not unduly lenient
The sentence of a man who murdered his partner's son will no longer be reviewed by the Court of Appeal.
Nathaniel Pope was jailed for at least 24 years for killing three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby, while the boy's mother Alicia Watson received 11 years for causing or allowing his death.
Both jail terms were referred by the Solicitor General who has since withdrawn his request, it has emerged.
There was no "sufficient basis" to conclude they were unduly lenient.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard at the couple's trial how three-year-old Kemarni died from severe abdominal injuries in hospital on 5 June 2018 after his ribcage was "crushed".
The injuries Pope, 32, from Wolverhampton, caused at their two-bedroom flat in Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, were comparable to a car crash.
The pair were sentenced on 24 May and the Attorney General's Office (AGO) confirmed last week the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC had referred both to the Court of Appeal as he agreed they appear unduly lenient,
The Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme enables people to ask for a review in cases where they believe the sentence given is too low.
On Wednesday, AGO spokesperson said they would no longer be reviewed and the family had been informed about the decision.
"The Solicitor General referred this case to the Court of Appeal in order to meet the statutory time limit while it was considered further," they said.
"After careful consideration, the referral has now been withdrawn because there was no sufficient basis to conclude that the sentences imposed were, as a matter of law, unduly lenient."
