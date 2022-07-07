Ronan Kanda stabbing: Murder arrest after boy, 16, died
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.
Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked on Mount Road, Lanesfield, shortly after 21:00 BST on 29 June, West Midlands Police said.
The 18-year-old man was arrested at an address in Birmingham on Wednesday.
Three other people have been charged with the boy's murder. Two others held last week were released on police bail as inquiries continue.
