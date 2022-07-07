Up to 250 University of Wolverhampton jobs at risk
- Published
Up to 250 jobs are to be axed at the University of Wolverhampton because of a £20m deficit.
A drop in student enrolments, rising inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic have all impacted its ability to reduce the shortfall.
Employees at the university, which has four campuses across the Black Country and Shropshire, will now enter a consultation period.
Bosses are "committed to treating staff with dignity and respect", it said.
The number of at-risk jobs represents over a tenth of the workforce, with 2,200 employed at the campuses.
About 100 workers are anticipated to leave through a mutually-agreed resignation scheme, it said.
'Loss for thousands'
A "difficult financial landscape" caused by rising costs and falling tuition fee income have cast doubt over its future financial sustainability, the statement added.
The move has been called a "loss for thousands of students" by the University and College Union's Wolverhampton branch.
"This is not just a loss for 150 staff (with 250 impacted in total), it's for thousands of students who face the loss of specialist support, opportunities and our experience to help them achieve their full potential," it tweeted.
About 21,362 students are currently enrolled at the university which dates back to 1827.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk