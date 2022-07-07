Birmingham teacher admits sexually assaulting three girls
- Published
A secondary school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three girls.
Muhammad Taimoor admitted 11 charges of sexual assault via video-link at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The court heard one of his three victims, who cannot be identified, was aged 16 at the time of the assault earlier this year.
The 28-year-old was remanded in custody for sentencing on 18 August.
Taimoor, from Birmingham, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of sexual assault against a fourth female, and also denied two counts of causing or inciting a child aged 13 to 17 to be involved in prostitution or pornography.
Those pleas were accepted by the prosecution and were set to be ordered to lie on file at sentencing.
