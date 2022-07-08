Samuel Rogers convicted of Paul Maloney crash death
- Published
A drink-driver jailed for paralysing a man has been given a life sentence for murder after his victim died.
Samuel Rogers, from Walsall, "deliberately drove" into Paul Maloney on Melchett Road, King's Norton, Birmingham, in 2015, police said.
Mr Maloney died 14 months after the crash which also left his wife seriously injured. He was 52.
Rogers, 52, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 22 years following the murder conviction by a jury last month.
Sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, he was already serving 20 years and six months in connection with the crash after earlier proceedings, with the new sentence set to run alongside.
He was almost two times over the drink-drive limit when he hit Mr Maloney who was out of his car helping a driver in front of him after Rogers had driven into her vehicle, West Midlands Police said.
Rogers had followed the woman, whom he knew, from her home in Stirchley, Birmingham, where they had earlier had an argument, said police.
After the crash, according to the force, he left the scene but returned and was pointed out by witnesses.
Mr Maloney was left paralysed and his wife, who was in his car at the time, was seriously injured.
In the earlier proceedings, Rogers pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Maloney later died in hospital from pneumonia and sepsis, said police.
Detectives reopened the case after his death and worked with medical experts who said the conditions from which Mr Maloney died were directly linked to his injures, the force explained.
In a statement, Mr Maloney's family said he faced his injuries with "courage and dignity".
A police spokesperson said the family had experienced an "extraordinary level of trauma and heartache" because of Rogers' actions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk