Commonwealth Games: Mayor's plea over train strike worry
The mayor of the West Midlands says any rail strike during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham risks disrupting "what should be an unbridled moment of collective celebration".
Andy Street said he hoped dialogue would prevent "this damaging course of action".
Members of train drivers union Aslef are voting on whether to take industrial action this summer.
General secretary Mick Whelan said they sought to protect pay and pensions.
About one million tourists are expected to visit the city for the Games which start on 28 July.
Aslef members, employed at firms covering local rail networks, including West Midland Trains and Chiltern Railways, are voting on whether to strike or take other forms of industrial action, with the ballot result set to be known on Monday.
It means action could begin 14 days later on 25 July.
Ballot results for Aslef members at other firms, including Cross Country, are due on the same date.
Mr Street, Conservative, said the sense of "excitement and anticipation" for the Games was building, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It would be such a shame if strike action was to disrupt what should be an unbridled moment of collective celebration for us all," he said.
"Given the stake everyone in the West Midlands - including those considering strike action - has in these Games being a success, I'm confident we can get this resolved so that the people of the West Midlands can enjoy these Games to the full."
'Last resort'
Transport for West Midlands said negotiations were taking place to secure coach services for the event, which would be commercially-operated whether or not there was a strike.
Mr Whelan said: "Strike action is always the last resort for this trade union, but many of our members have not had a pay rise since 2019."
He added: "The train companies are doing very well out of Britain's railways - with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers - and train drivers are not going to work longer for less."