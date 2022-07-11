How to be at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for free
The 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham are less than three weeks away, and the city is almost ready to welcome thousands of sports fans.
It is the first time the competition has been held in England since 2002, when it was hosted in Manchester.
First held in 1930, the Commonwealth Games originally featured just 11 countries and 400 athletes. This year, 6,600 athletes from 72 nations and territories will compete.
Events are taking place all around the West Midlands and many of them are free to attend without a ticket.
Here are some of the ways those without tickets can get a piece of the action.
Triathlon and para triathlon, Sutton Park
Thousands will gather at one of Europe's largest urban parks to watch the men's and women's triathlon on Friday, 29 July and the para triathlon on Sunday, 31 July.
The start and finish points are ticketed but the rest of the route is free for people to come and go as they please.
Powell's Pool is the location for the swimming course, and Boldmere High Street will also see four laps of the cycling in both events.
It runs 11:00 to 16:00 BST.
Marathon, Birmingham
Starting in Smithfield in the city centre on Saturday, 30 July, the route for the men's and women's races will take athletes to Cannon Hill Park, Stirchley, Bournville and Selly Oak before heading back into the centre.
Runners will go along Broad Street and through the Jewellery Quarter before finishing in Victoria Square.
It runs from 07:30 - 13:30 and is completely free to watch. More details can be found here.
Mountain biking, Cannock Chase
Much of the route for the men's and women's events on Wednesday, 3 August will be free to access, with specific trail viewing areas signposted to the public.
Spectators are encouraged to get public transport to the event because parking will be very limited in the area with many roads closed off.
There are ticketed areas for this event - but those are at the start and finishing lines. More details are here.
Cycling time trial, Wolverhampton and Dudley
Wolverhampton's West Park will see the start and finish of the men's and women's races on Thursday, 4 August.
But otherwise, the rest of the men's 37km circuit, and a slightly shorter 29km circuit for the women will be open to all to watch at the roadside.
The routes will take in parts of Wolverhampton, Sedgley, Dudley, Himley and Wombourne in South Staffordshire.
It will run from 10:00 to 16:00.
Cycling road race, Warwick
The men's and women's races take place on Sunday, 7 August. Again, the start and finish areas in the town centre are for ticketholders only, but everywhere else along the route is free to turn up and watch.
Races will take in parts of rural Warwickshire including the village of Hampton on the Hill.
Riders will also pass the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls venue of Victoria Park, in Leamington Spa.
The men will complete 10 laps of the route and the women seven, so there will be plenty of action on the day.
It will run from 08:00 to 17:00.
