Walsall firing range staff treated for lead poisoning
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
Nine staff have received hospital treatment for lead poisoning linked to their work at an indoor shooting range, the BBC has discovered.
Double-Deuce Firing Range, Walsall, remains shut pending investigations. None of those treated are thought to have life-threatening illnesses.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says it is checking a recent change to ventilation at the building.
Double-Deuce is currently shut and no-one has been available for comment.
A source told the BBC the first case had suffered abdominal pains and was found to have high levels of lead in his blood.
Further cases then presented - some have received medication succimer, which reduces the levels of lead in the blood.
However, lead that binds to the skeleton takes decades to dissipate and severe lead poisoning can be life-threatening.
Teaching clients
A second source, at City Hospital, Birmingham, confirmed nine patients had been treated on the poisons unit.
Staff working at Double-Deuce wear masks when sweeping up debris, but it is believed the lead is likely to have been inhaled while teaching clients to shoot.
The UKHSA said it was working with Walsall Council and an environmental health officer had visited the premises.
Other members of staff and family members will now be tested.
"Some of these staff have worked there for a considerable period of time, but have only now shown symptoms - so we are checking to see if something has changed recently," the UKHSA said.
Dr Naveed Syed, from UKHSA in the West Midlands, said those working in firing ranges and regular shooters were at increased risk of exposure to lead.
He said it could be inhaled, ingested or absorbed through skin contact. He added it could also be taken home on clothing.
"There is no safe level of lead, so any exposure presents a risk to health and prolonged exposure increases the potential for elevated blood lead content," Dr Syed said.
Lead poisoning
While cases are rare, symptoms of chronic lead poisoning can include:
- headaches
- irritability
- tiredness
- muscle weakness
- anaemia
- paralysis
- kidney and liver damage
People exhibiting these symptoms are advised to contact their GP or NHS 111.
Source: UKHSA / NHS Inform
