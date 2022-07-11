Thousands celebrate Eid in Wolverhampton park
- Published
Thousands of people have marked Eid al-Adha in a Wolverhampton park after organisers switched celebrations outdoors in the wake of the Covid pandemic.
Events for the religious festival - one of the most important in the Islamic calendar - were held at Peace Green Park on Saturday.
The meeting was organised by the city's Central Jamia Masjid Aqsa Mosque.
"Normally we would celebrate indoors," said local councillor Sohail Khan.
"[But] because of Covid and the troublesome couple of years that we have had, it's been really overwhelming", he said, for people to meet up and see others they might not have for a long time.
"People have really appreciated coming together, it has been fantastic."
Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which comes at the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.
Mr Khan said it was only the second time in Wolverhampton's history that Eid al-Adha was celebrated outdoors.
One attendee, Tamara, said: "It's very nice to see people gathering again after the three years of Covid. It's really nice to see all the people, all the families."
She added: "It's not just Muslim people here but all different people from different cultures."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk