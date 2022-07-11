Teen, 16, denies murdering Zane Smart in Wolverhampton
- Published
A boy has denied murdering a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.
Zane Smart was found with serious injuries near a canal bridge in Pendeford on 27 May.
The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
He pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article, and was remanded into custody. A trial date has been set for 6 February.
Since Zane's fatal stabbing, his family has started a foundation in his memory to campaign against knife crime.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.