Teen, 16, denies murdering Zane Smart in Wolverhampton

Zane SmartFamily
Zane Smart was found with serious injuries near a canal bridge in Pendeford, Wolverhampton, in May

A boy has denied murdering a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Zane Smart was found with serious injuries near a canal bridge in Pendeford on 27 May.

The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article, and was remanded into custody. A trial date has been set for 6 February.

Since Zane's fatal stabbing, his family has started a foundation in his memory to campaign against knife crime.

