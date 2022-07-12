Two arrests as man shot and killed in Birmingham.
- Published
A man has been shot and killed and two people arrested.
The shooting happened in the Hockley area of Birmingham at 18:30 BST and the man, described as young, died at the scene.
Two men were arrested nearby and have been taken into custody.
Witnesses reported four to five offenders fleeing on foot along Villa Street, West Midlands Police said, and house to inquiries are taking place.
Extra patrols are in the area to "offer reassurance to residents".
Det Insp Laura Harrison said she understand the concerns around recent firearms-related incidents in Birmingham but added it was too early to speculate if the shooting was linked to any other incident.
"Another young man has sadly lost his life and another family will be grieving the loss of their loved one," she said.
