M6 and M5 delays for drivers after lorry blaze in West Midlands
Drivers have faced long delays on the M6 and M5 motorways in the West Midlands after a lorry carrying soft drinks and toiletries caught fire.
The blaze melted the vehicle into the surface of southbound carriageway earlier between junctions 7 at Great Barr and 6 for Gravelly Hill.
Fire service crews were called at 07:10 BST and had put out the blaze by 07:55.
Three lanes remained closed for repairs and National Highways warned of severe delays.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area, with congestion on the M6 from junction 11, at Cannock, and on the M5 north from junction 2, at Dudley.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze, the fire service said.
