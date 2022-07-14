Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: New stamps celebrate tournament
A new set of stamps has been issued to celebrate the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham.
The eight brightly coloured stamps, designed by artist Charis Tsevis, feature illustrations of athletes competing in sports and para sports.
They are available to pre-order from Thursday.
"These very special stamps will be a perfect reminder of the excitement," Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022 said.
Royal Mail has marked the British Empire Games in 1925, as well as Commonwealth Games in Cardiff 1958, Edinburgh 1970, Edinburgh 1986, Manchester 2002 and most recently Glasgow 2014 with special stamps, as souvenirs.
David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: "It's fantastic to have the event take place in the UK."
The Games open in Birmingham on 28 July and run until 8 August.
