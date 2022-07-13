Smithfield ready for basketball for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Published
With just over two weeks to go to the 2022 Commonwealth Games another venue is undergoing a transformation.
Smithfield was the home of Birmingham's wholesale market before it closed in 2018.
The site, behind the city's Bullring, is being readied for the basketball, wheelchair basketball and beach volleyball events among others.
The games begin in 15 days, on 28 July and run for two weeks.
Myles Hesson, who was born in Birmingham and now plays volleyball professionally in Japan, said he was relishing the chance to play at a local games.
"I've probably played at every sports hall or every school around the city," he said.
"Now to have the games here and have all my friends and family here to watch me and see me play is going to be something great."
Wheelchair basketball competitions will also be played at the site as part of the biggest Paralympic sports programme in Commonwealth Games history.
Justine Lucas, talent manager British Wheelchair Basketball, said: "We've had a really nice opportunity to bring the men's and women's teams together and again, that's the first time it's been so coherent so they've been making the most of it, making the most of it being a homes games... it's going to be amazing for them."
The inclusion of three-on-three basketball for the first time is crucial to the sport, with an ambitious target of encouraging one million people to get involved with the game after its appearance.
Stewart Kellett, chief executive of Basketball England, described the sport as "basketball on fast forward".
"These guys are going to go to hell and back to win a medal and make the county proud," he said.
"It's also not just about athletic performance, it's a show."
After the Games end on 8 August the site will be regenerated.
Other venues in and around Birmingham include the National Exhibition Centre, the new Aquatics Centre in Sandwell and the Alexander Stadium.