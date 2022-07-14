Commonwealth Games: Disability concerns over blue badge parking for venues
Spectators with disabilities say they are unhappy at how far blue badge parking is from some venues for the Commonwealth Games.
Jane Langfield uses a mobility scooter and said she found parking for disabled people for the Sandwell Aquatics Centre was more than two miles from the venue.
"I am afraid I really think that is not good enough," she said.
Birmingham 2022 said transport from the blue badge parking sites would be on a fully accessible bus or minibus.
Paul Kent's son Robert uses a wheelchair and the family has tickets to the rugby sevens at the Coventry Stadium, but he said getting there had become a headache.
"When you look at it, it is parking at Westminster Road car park which according to my quick check on Google Maps is four miles away from the stadium," he said.
Organisers have promised to make the event the most accessible Commonwealth Games in history.
Emma Ord, head of accessibility with Birmingham 2022, said the team had used guidance to work out the number of parking spaces for each venue.
"Obviously there are limited spaces still, but we have got some fantastic public transport options which are all accessible," she said.
"We have worked with our transport providers to ensure the vehicles that we have as part of our fleet are accessible to mobility scooters as well."
