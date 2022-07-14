Hereford hospice staff arrange couple's wedding in two days
A patient has married his partner in a hospice after staff and patients arranged their wedding within two days.
Paul and Lisa tied the knot in the gardens at St Michael's Hospice, Hereford, where Paul has been receiving care.
The charity helps and supports patients and their families through terminal illnesses.
"It's been a wonderful day. Today has been so special for myself and Lisa," Paul said.
The hospice posted about Wednesday's marriage on Facebook and hundreds of people have commented, congratulating the happy couple.
One user said "the love shines through all the photos", while another added it looked like "a memorable day".
Other patients at the hospice helped with flower arranging and kitchen staff put on a wedding breakfast for the couple, who have been together for 10 years.
"I can't thank the staff here enough. We will both be forever grateful to the hospice for what they have done for us," Paul added.
