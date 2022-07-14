Dudley Zoo shows off baby wallaby Rupert
A zoo has been showing off the latest addition to its family of wallabies.
Dudley Zoo posted an image of seven-month-old Rupert, a Bennett's wallaby, that has only just emerged from mum Betty's pouch.
Females give birth after a 30-day gestation period to babies that are not fully formed but crawl into the mother's pouch where they continue to develop, the zoo says.
Rupert is still hopping in for a snuggle every now and again, it adds.
