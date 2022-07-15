Sandwell refuse workers plan to strike amid pay row
- Published
Refuse workers have announced plans to go on strike amid a row over pay.
Unite and GMB said their members in Sandwell, who are employed by Serco, would take industrial action after it had failed to meet their calls for a pay increase.
Workers are due to walk out on 28 and 29 July as well as 4, 5 and 8 August, with potential for future action if the dispute is not resolved, Unite said.
Serco and Sandwell Council have been asked for comment.
Unite says existing pay rates on Serco's contract with Sandwell Council sees refuse collectors paid £9.95 an hour.
It said the strike action was being taken after workers had rejected an 8% pay increase as it is below the current rate of inflation.
Unite regional officer Lee Wiggetts-Clinton added: "Strike action will inevitably cause disruption to the residents of Sandwell, but this dispute is entirely of Serco's own making.
'Fair pay rise'
"Even at this late stage, strike action and the ensuing disruption can be avoided if Serco returns to the negotiating table and makes an improved offer which meets members' expectations."
GMB members in Sandwell previously went on strike at the end of last year over conditions at a household recycling centre site in Oldbury,
It said 95% of its members backed the strike action, which is due to take place during the Commonwealth Games that are being held across the West Midlands.
Justine Jones, GMB Midlands organiser, said: "Our members have asked for nothing more than a fair pay rise, after keeping communities here in Sandwell clean and safe throughout the pandemic."
Unison are also involved in the dispute, Unite said.
