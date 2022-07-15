Firefighters star in the one with the smelly cat

The kittenWest Midlands Fire and Rescue Service
Is this the saddest-looking kitten ever? Only the internet knows the answer

Stand aside grumpy cats everywhere, this potentially internet-breaking kitten has just cornered the market in woe-is-me meows.

And that sad face was the least of its worries when it got stuck in a soil pipe - it had become the real-life smelly cat, although surely looking more sorry than the one from TV show Friends.

The "adventurous" kitten entered the pipe after falling down a hole behind a washing machine, the fire service said.

It was rescued in Birmingham on Friday.

Cameras were required to locate it, with snappy firefighters capturing a mournful expression after the ordeal was over.

Calling it a "purrfect" ending, the rescue team described removing kitchen units at the Perry Barr property so they could access the troublesome pipe and free the cat using a snare pole.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "The kitten was reunited with its mother and seemed well, though a little wet.

"The occupier has been advised to get the kitten checked by a vet."

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service
Search cameras had to be used to find the kitten

