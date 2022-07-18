Man jailed for life over ex-wife's murder in Birmingham
- Published
A man has been jailed for life after admitting the murder of his estranged wife.
Marena Shaban, 41, suffered multiple stab wounds at the entrance to the apartment block where she lived on North Holme, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January.
West Midlands Police said her ex-partner Mohammed Arfan had stalked her prior to carrying out the fatal attack.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday he was ordered to serve at least 22 years.
West Midlands Police said following the attack a key witness had described the suspect as having afro hair, but CCTV from the scene failed to identify anyone matching the description.
Instead, officers began trying to identify the owner of a Toyota Corolla seen arriving and leaving the area around the time of the stabbing.
A week later, it was found abandoned in Rockville Road and was discovered registered to 42-year-old Arfan, of Sladefield Road, Birmingham, who purchased it just weeks earlier.
Blood was found on a door handle, with a lump hammer and a wig box found inside, leaving officers to believe Arfan wore a wig to disguise himself during the attack.
CCTV showed him stalking Ms Shaban by repeatedly walking or driving past her workplace and waiting for her to finish before before heading to her home.
After the attack, Arfan discarded his jumper over a fence near Brookhill Road, before CCTV inside a barber's showed him laughing with friends less than half an hour after the killing.
Ms Shaban's mother said: "The social, emotional and mental implications of Marena's tragic death have been catastrophic.
"The loss of a child is devastating and no parent ever envisages outliving their child.
"Marena was a devoted mother-of-four with an infectious smile who adored and loved her children, putting them first.
"The devastation felt by her children is indescribable."
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This was a really intense investigation where a suspect was not immediately obvious, but the evidence was against him and I am really pleased that Arfan has pleaded guilty."
He was also ordered to serve two years concurrently for possession of an article with a blade or point.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk