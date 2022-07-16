Erdington: Police pelted with bottles and bricks at party
Police were pelted with bricks and bottles as they tried to break up a party of about 600 people, the West Midlands force said.
Officers were called to a tower block on Faulkners Farm Drive in Erdington, Birmingham, on Saturday morning after reports someone had fired a gun.
No-one was seriously hurt but police vehicles were damaged, the force said.
Supt Sallie Churchill called the actions against officers "disgusting and totally unacceptable".
CCTV and drone footage would be examined to find the people involved, she said.
The force said it believed at least one person at the party had guns but no-one had been admitted to hospital with shooting injuries.
Five machetes and so-called "zombie knives" were seized and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed weapon in public.
He remained in custody for questioning, police said.
"Zombie knives" are curved blades with serrated edges, often sold as collectors' items, but police say they are increasingly being carried by criminals.