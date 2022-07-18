UK heatwave: People advised to stay at home for hottest day
- Published
Dozens of schools are cutting short their day with pupils advised to wear PE kits as temperatures are forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).
A red heat warning covering a large part of the West Midlands has come into force for the first time.
The hot weather will continue on Tuesday - with overnight temperatures warned to be in the mid 20s.
Passengers have been told to avoid train travel unless absolutely necessary, with services reduced.
West Midlands Railways, Chiltern Railways and Transport for Wales, which operate in the West Midlands, all said fewer services will be running.
Extremely hot temperatures can deem railway tracks unsafe, as steel is easily able to absorb heat, while overhead electrical cable wires are also susceptible to high temperatures, said West Midlands Railways.
Bin collections across the region, including in Herefordshire, Bromsgrove, Dudley and Stoke-on-Trent started from 06:00 BST to allow crews to work in the cooler part of the day.
Several schools in Shropshire, including Belvidere, in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton Academy and Mary Webb in Pontesbury said they would be open to pupils but advised parents to keep children at home where practical and safe.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was also expecting a surge in 999 calls.
The trust said it had already seen a rise in the number of heat related calls about sunburn, heat stroke, BBQ burns, dehydration, breathing difficulties and from people enjoying the outdoors who were ill-prepared.
It is vital that people take on board the warning so that preventable situations don't end up resulting in people needing to access help from the NHS, it said.
Nathan Hudson, from the service, said: "Almost everyone enjoys a sunny day, but the difference this time is that temperatures have the potential to reach levels never before seen in the West Midlands."
A celebration event for the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in Stoke-on-Trent has been cancelled due to the heatwave., affecting the Hanley Park celebrations.
The city council also said Northwood Stadium would be closed until Wednesday, as well as the football pitch at Dimensions Leisure Centre.
Several councils said gritters would be out on the roads to help reduce any melting of tarmac.
A coronavirus vaccination clinic planned for the Three Counties Hotel in Hereford has also been cancelled.
Several performances set to take place at the Assembly Festival Gardens on Sunday evening were called off, with ticket holders offered alternative dates.
Exotic Zoo, in Telford, said it was closing to the public in order to give "extra special attention" to its animals and concentrate on caring for their needs.
"We are sure you all understand as this is unprecedented and we have to put our animals first," it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk