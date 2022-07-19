Thousands get jobs training ahead of Commonwealth Games
More than 7,500 unemployed people have received training to help them take advantage of job opportunities created by the Commonwealth Games.
The West Midlands Combined Authority invested £5m in the Jobs and Skills Academy to provide training.
People gained qualifications in areas which will support the Games, including security and stewarding, it said.
Birmingham 2022 is set to open on 28 July, with events taking place across the West Midlands.
More than 20,000 temporary jobs were being made available to work for the Games, but last month it was reported 5,000 still needed to be filled, with the Army on standby to help out.
But Andy Newman, Birmingham 2022's Director of Workforce said: "Over the last few weeks, Birmingham 2022's recruitment campaign has continued to be successful and we've been able to reach our workforce target.
"Our contractors and suppliers have successfully recruited thousands of people too."
Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midland, said: "The skills acquired through our Jobs and Skills Academy not only opens up opportunities to people during the Games, but also equips them with lifelong skills that will serve them well in the job market throughout their working lives."
Tadala Tobias, 20, from Sutton Coldfield was in one of the first cohorts to be recruited as part of the Commonwealth Games and now works as an Events Assistant Manager.
She was supported through the Birmingham Children's Trust, a Jobs and Skills Academy partner.
"They helped me to understand what the experience would be like and how I should prepare for a role as exciting as this," she said.
"I secured the job and was really lucky to be one of the first few people hired for the Games with all the hard work now paying off as I have just been promoted to events assistant manager."
Nicola Turner MBE, director of legacy at Birmingham 2022, added: "The Games may feel the benefit in the short term, but every person who's been through the academy will take their new qualifications and experience with them, benefitting the region in the longer term."
