Boy, 5, dies after being hit by Walsall bin lorry
- Published
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry.
The collision happened on West Bromwich Road, Walsall, near the junction with The Broadway on Sunday, just before 10:00 BST.
A member of the public performed CPR on the boy until ambulance crews arrived, but he later died at Walsall Manor Hospital.
The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is helping with inquires, police said.
West Midlands Police is urging anyone who saw what happened on Sunday, or who has dashcam footage, to contact officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.