Belgrave Middleway: Driver dies after hitting railings
- Published
A driver has died after hitting railings on a busy route in Birmingham city centre.
The man in his 20s was driving a Hyundai Ioniq when he was involved in the crash at about 22:40 BST on Sunday on Belgrave Middleway.
West Midlands Police said officers did not believe any other vehicles were involved.
The victim was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries, but died on Monday morning.
Four passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to Sandwell Hospital.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived on the scene at 22:37 to find "multiple patients involved in the collision, with one man having suffered life-threatening injuries".
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage.
