Birmingham couple bust myths over kidney disease
A Birmingham couple are raising awareness of kidney disease and the difficulties getting transplants faced by people of South Asian backgrounds.
Satnam Kang was diagnosed in 2000 and was told he would likely wait longer for a transplant.
Would-be recipients face a better match if the kidney comes from someone of the same ethnicity.
But black and minority ethnic donors made up just 9.2% of all donations in 2020/1, Kidney Research UK said.
Mr Kang's wife Paramjeet said they wanted more people to come forward.
The couple, who are Sikhs, said there were misconceptions within the community about the disease which first needed to be overcome.
Mr Kang was diagnosed while on holiday in India where he was told he had gone into kidney failure.
He started dialysis immediately and began taking steps to improve his health after being overweight and developing diabetes and high blood pressure.
But when he was healthy enough to go ahead with a transplant, he was warned about delays.
"When we received Sam's diagnosis it was a big shock and something we were unable to talk about because when you come from a Sikh community, there is a lot of shame and embarrassment around illness, and you always think that you might be judged," Mrs Kang said.
She explained people assumed the disease was caused by heavy drinking, adding: "The disease remains taboo which is why we have devoted a lot of our time to speaking to the community and dispelling myths."
Mrs Kang's kidneys were not a match for her husband.
The charity said it took 12 years for him to receive a transplant through a "swap scheme" in which Mrs Kang donated a kidney to a stranger while her husband received another kidney in return.
Mrs Kang said: "I am so glad that I was able to donate my kidney to save Sam's life and I want more people to feel comfortable to donate and keep their loved ones alive."
Dr Adnan Sharif, Mr Kang's consultant nephrologist at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham said: "If we can remove the stigma behind organ donation and encourage more people to come forward, we can have a significant impact on the lives of all patients."