RNLI praises Dudley pupil for helping save boy
A primary school pupil has been recognised by the RNLI for helping to save a boy in difficulty in the sea.
Finley Hassall, 11, from Dingle Community Primary in Dudley, applied the charity's lifesaving advice while bodyboarding on holiday in Cornwall.
He recalled: "I looked around and saw waves going over this boy's head and he was splashing and struggling.
"I'd read in my RNLI magazine about how to float like a starfish so that's what I asked him to do."
Guy Potter, an RNLI lifeguard who assisted in the rescue, has been reunited with Finley, presenting him with a certificate that marks the schoolboy's actions in June.
Mr Potter said: "Finley did a fantastic job. Being able to keep a clear and calm head in situations like this is really important."
Chris Cousens, from the RNLI Water Safety team, said the "starfish" technique had "been proven to save lives".
