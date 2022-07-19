Birmingham New Street: Trains evacuated in heat
Passengers have been evacuated from trains on the West Midlands rail network amid Tuesday's record temperatures.
West Midlands Railway blamed overhead line failure near Birmingham New Street, citing "unprecedented heat".
The West Midlands mayor said three trains in total were evacuated.
Passengers on one reported being stuck in carriages for about an hour "in sweltering heat" after coming to a halt in a tunnel.
All services running out of New Street have been suspended.
A West Midlands Railway spokesperson apologised for passengers' ordeal, saying: "Evacuating passengers to stations via the track is a last resort which can only be carried out once the railway has been made safe."
The UK on Tuesday recorded a temperature of more than 40C (104F) for the first time.
BBC journalist Bhavini Mistry was among the passengers stranded for about an hour, eventually having to walk back to New Street.
She said: "It was a long time to sit without the lights on and it was getting hotter and hotter."
Stuck in tunnel outside New Street for almost 20 minutes in sweltering heat. Promised 8mins to evacuation. All calm but we’re melting!!! @WestMidRailway #dontpanic #traingettinghotter pic.twitter.com/UOPyRXX6h3— Bhavini Mistry (@bhav31) July 19, 2022
Polly Bayfield, who was travelling to London from Birmingham, ended up at New Street with disrupted plans.
She said: "There was a complete wipe out across the departures board.
"Loads of annoyed people stranded at Birmingham New Street Station today."
Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, tweeted thanks to rail staff after "passengers on the three trains that were stranded were safely evacuated".
West Midlands Railway advised passengers planning to travel by train on Wednesday to check their journeys' status before setting out as there could be some knock-on disruption.
All services operated by London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast have also stopped running.
The West Coast Main Line is suspended between London and Scotland
