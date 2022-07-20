Sekou Doucoure: Murder charge over Birmingham stabbing
Published
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Sekou Doucoure was attacked in Nursery Road, near Burbury Street, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July and died at the scene.
A boy has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 25-year-old man, arrested in Newtown on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
Last week, Sekou's mother described him as a "hardworking, kind and respectful boy" who loved playing football.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said the family was being supported and officers were continuing to trawl through hours of CCTV footage.
She said there were a number of vehicles in the area at the time and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
