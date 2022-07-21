Two men injured in early morning stabbing in Coventry
Two men have been injured in a stabbing in Coventry.
The victims were both found with stab wounds in Harnall Lane West at about 03:30 BST on Monday.
A man, in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other man, aged in his 20s, suffered injuries which are not as serious, West Midlands Police has said.
The force has launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
