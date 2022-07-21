Sandwell refuse workers call off strikes after new offer
Refuse workers have called off a planned series of strikes after they accepted a new pay offer.
Unite and GMB said their members in Sandwell had accepted the fresh offer from their employer, Serco, which included a 9% wages increase.
Workers were due to strike on 28 and 29 July as well as 4, 5 and 8 August in their dispute.
Serco had previously said it was working with the unions to find a resolution.
Unite said the new offer also included an extra five days of annual leave and members accepted it after a workplace meeting.
The union's general secretary Sharon Graham called it an "important pay victory" and praised her member's "solidarity".
The GMB said the strike dates were postponed until the deal was completed and Midlands organiser Justine Jones described it as a "big win".
