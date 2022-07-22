Hundreds evacuated in Oldbury after allotments gas leak
About 350 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Black Country due to a burst gas main.
The gas leak happened in allotments on Dudley Road, Oldbury, just before 19:30 BST on Thursday.
West Midlands Fire Service evacuated 200 homes as a precaution and most of the residents are being cared for at the Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple on Dudley Road East.
The cause of the rupture is not yet known.
The fire service is working with West Midlands Police and has currently closed the road.
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the areas and all local residents have been told to close their windows and doors.
