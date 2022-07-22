Stourbridge charity football match abandoned after flares thrown
- Published
A charity football match was abandoned after crowd trouble which saw flares let off in the stands.
Stourbridge FC and Halesowen Town ended the game at half-time on Thursday in the Brookes-Clark charity shield on police advice.
Flares were thrown between fans and onto the pitch along with drinks containers, police said.
In a joint statement, the clubs confirmed their "joint dismay and utter frustration" at the abandonment.
Pockets of fighting continued outside the ground after the game ended, West Midlands Police added.
At least three people were hurt and they said they also had an unconfirmed report of someone with a knife.
The clubs said there had been repeated calls for calm during the first half and blamed the trouble on "a small minority of the juvenile section of the crowd".
Halesowen's chair Karen Brookes tweeted she was "disgusted" at the behaviour at the game and added "you are not true football fans".
The clubs added there appeared to be a group of people who wanted to cause trouble at the fixtures who do not go to any other of their matches.
Detectives said they would be reviewing footage from the match.
The Brookes-Clark charity shield started in 2021 as a two-legged friendly fixture between the sides with bucket collections for charity.
The clubs said they would look at how the format of the competition could still work in the future.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk