Dudley flats evacuated after car hits building
- Published
A car struck a block of flats in the early hours, leading to the building's evacuation.
Fire crews were called at about 00:20 BST to Attingham Drive in Dudley where the car had hit a ground-floor home.
All six properties in the building were evacuated as a safety precaution, the fire service said.
The car's driver, in his 40s, was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital for checks.
The fire service said following an assessment of the three-storey building by a structural engineer, residents of all but two of the flats were able to return home.
A technical rescue unit, it added, used specialist equipment to monitor the building's structural integrity.
Crews then worked with the police, council and the building's owner to formulate a plan which saw the vehicle removed by a recovery firm and firefighters shore up the building.
The fire service said it had left the scene by 06:00 BST.
