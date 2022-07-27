Commonwealth Games: 'Plan journeys amid rail strikes'
People travelling to and from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are being urged to plan their journeys amid rail strike disruption.
Thursday's Opening Ceremony is bookended by two days of strike action.
Services will be affected by a national rail strike by 40,000 RMT union members on Wednesday and a separate walkout by ASLEF train drivers on Saturday.
But comprehensive planning by transport bodies would help spectators get to events, said Network Rail.
However, passengers are still advised to make checks before travelling this week.
West Midlands Trains said Thursday morning services would start later on most routes due to the knock-on effect of Wednesday's industrial action.
No West Midlands Trains services will operate on Saturday when its ASLEF members go on strike along with those at six other companies.
The unions are in dispute with the government and rail companies over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
Fifteen venues will be hosting the Games across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands and there will be no parking at or near venues, except for limited pre-bookable blue badge spaces.
Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street has said the Games will be "a public transport Games".
Event tickets include free travel and ticket-holders will be able to use buses, trams, trains and bicycles at no extra cost, with organisers predicting one million extra passenger journeys between 28 July and 8 August when the international sporting competition runs.
Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said hundreds more buses would be made available to get visitors to events.
Coach operator National Express said it expected services on Wednesday and Saturday to be busier than usual, recommending that passengers booked in advance and checked timings before travelling.
Tram services have restarted in Birmingham following months of disruption after cracks were found in some of the vehicles.
Denise Wetton, Network Rail's Central route director, said five years of planning had gone into hosting the Games.
"Right across the rail industry and other public transport networks we are prepared to get spectators to where they need to be during this major international event," she said.