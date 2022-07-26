Bhangra star Balwinder Safri dies after recovering from coma

Balwinder Safri
Balwinder Safri was left in a coma after undergoing heart surgery

Bhangra artist Balwinder Safri has died, his family have confirmed.

The Punjab-born star, from Birmingham, had been a part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980 and formed the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.

Mr Safri had been in a coma after suffering brain damage following heart surgery in April.

The 63-year-old was discharged after 86 days in New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, and moved to a specialist rehabilitation centre.

Tributes have poured in following the news.

"Woke up to such a sad news.. RIP to my favourite singer Balwinder Safri ji.. every song was classic.. #Legend #SafriBoyz," Joti Dhillon said on Twitter.

Another fan added: "Another childhood icon gone, grew up listening to his songs, RIP Balwinder Safri."

Amrit Saab tweeted: "Another sad news legendary icon singer Balwinder Safri has left us.

"Bahji you will always be part of our life. We have lots of memories"

Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
The star had spent 86 days in New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton

