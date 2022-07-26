Craig Guildford confirmed new Chief Constable of West Midlands Police
The new police chief for the West Midlands has been confirmed, pledging to boost neighbourhood policing.
After five years as Chief Constable for Nottinghamshire Police, Craig Guildford will assume the top job for the West Midlands force.
He replaces Sir David Thompson, who is retiring from the force this year.
Confirming the appointment on Monday, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner said Mr Guildford was an "outstanding police leader".
"Craig Guildford will be responsible for working with me to deliver my police and crime plan and my core pledge of rebuilding community policing," said Simon Foster.
"I also expect the incoming chief constable to reduce crime and drive recruitment to make West Midlands Police look more like the communities it serves."
Mr Guildford said he was delighted to be appointed, saying: "Chief Constable of West Midlands Police is one of the top policing jobs in the country".
He said he would work with the Mr Foster to "rebuild neighbourhood policing".
An exact date has yet to be announced for Mr Guildford to replace Sir David, who will continue in his role through the Commonwealth Games and until the end of the year.
Sir David has held the position since 2016 and was praised by Mr Foster as "an excellent Chief Constable".
"He has modernised the force and had to grapple with the huge challenges of austerity and ever-changing threats to public safety," he said.
