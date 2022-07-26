Second Bornean orangutan born at Dudley zoo
- Published
A second Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo.
Dudley Zoo and Castle were "excited" to welcome the arrival from mum, 11-year-old Sprout, over the weekend.
Sprout's mum, Jazz, 30, gave birth herself a month ago and "naturally stepped in" to take over care of her first grandbaby, the zoo said.
The birth means the zoo has welcomed two Bornean orangutans, a species named as critically endangered, within four weeks.
The zoo added Sprout had found motherhood "a bit tough."
Dad to both babies is Djimat, who arrived at DZC nine months-ago as part of a European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), the zoo said.
Listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, Bornean orangutans, who share approximately 97% of their DNA with humans, are one of the most threatened animal species in the world.
They are under threat, the zoo said, mainly due to the loss of habitat in their native Indonesia for the benefit of palm oil plantations, illegal logging and illegal hunting.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk