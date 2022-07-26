West Midlands student officer 'followed female colleague home'
A student police officer has resigned after he followed a female colleague home after her shift.
George Mitchell also sent messages of a graphic and sexual nature to numerous female colleagues via social media, a West Midlands Police hearing heard.
Chief Constable Sir David Thompson said his actions were "abhorrent".
Tuesday's misconduct hearing found former PC George Mitchell would have been dismissed from the force if he had not resigned.
"He exploited the obvious desire of new officers to make new friends to advance his sexual motives," Sir David said.
"Cases of sexual impropriety undermine trust in the police service.
"I am relieved Mr Mitchell's behaviour was detected before he ever became an operational police officer," he added.
Mr Mitchell began his training in April after attending an induction meeting in March.
He has been added to the College of Policing Barring Register.
