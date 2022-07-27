Teenage boy and man go to hospital after Birmingham stabbing
Two males, one aged 16, went to hospital after suffering stab wounds.
Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, the force said.
West Midlands Police said an incident happened around 20:15 BST on Tuesday on Washwood Heath Road in Washwood Heath, Birmingham.
The road is closed while investigations take place into what happened, it added, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"We appreciate that this will raise concerns in and near Washwood Heath," it said.
"We will increase our patrols to offer reassurance to residents. Please speak to us if you have concerns."
