Commonwealth Games: Welsh fans turn Birmingham red
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
For one day only, a Birmingham suburb became a tiny part of Wales as Commonwealth Games marathon runners raced around city streets.
Welsh flags and red shirts were to the fore in Selly Park, close to Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park, as three of the nation's marathon runners - Natasha Cockram, Clara Evans and Dewi Griffiths - were roared on by several dozen vocal supporters on Saturday.
Evans, who lives in Cardiff, but was born in Hereford, was supported by her parents Peter and Sheryl, who still live in Herefordshire, as she raced to a ninth-placed finish.
"It's absolutely fantastic to think that she was once a small girl and now she's running in the Commonwealth Games," her father said.
"My heart is just bursting with so much pride," said her mother.
"It's just brilliant. We've taken her to so many races since she was a girl, and now she's taking part in this.
"Clara isn't really a natural runner, and she has always worked so very hard, and this is her dream."
Also in Selly Park to cheer Evans on was her lifelong friend Naomi Prosser, who said: "It's an incredible achievement for her. She's worked so hard to get here.
"I never imagined I would be able to watch her in an international race. There's a great support team here and a great atmosphere here in Birmingham today."
The marathon events took athletes and para-athletes from the city centre to Cannon Hill Park and on to Stirchley and Bournville before returning to Victoria Square.
Natasha Cockram finished 12th in the women's marathon, while Dewi Griffiths finished 11th in the men's marathon.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk