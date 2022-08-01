Commonwealth Games: Edgbaston Reservoir stages festival

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

The reservoir, two miles north of the city centre, was built in 1827 by Thomas Telford as a top up for Birmingham's canal system

Away from the drama and excitement of the sporting battle for medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, festivals of culture, art and music are being staged in neighbourhoods across the city.

And on Monday, residents were able to soak up the atmosphere of the games in a less frenetic atmosphere at Edgbaston Reservoir.

While rowers and sailors enjoyed the beautiful August conditions on the water, a pop-up festival was created at the water's edge.

The festival will be at the reservoir on Tuesday, before moving to Yardley on Wednesday and Thursday, Handsworth on Friday and Saturday, and Ward End on Sunday and Monday.

The reservoir is home to Birmingham Rowing Club, which was established in 1873, and Midland Sailing Club, which was formed in 1894
Artist Jane Thakoordin is at the Edgbaston Reservoir festival site with colleagues from art collective Mixed Rage, which looks at the subject of mixed heritage
Time for a last-minute rehearsal before these young dancers took to the stage
The festival sites hope to engage with young families, some of whom may not have been able to get tickets for the major events
The first group to appear on stage was the Birmingham Commonwealth Orchestra
The orchestra performed music genres, instrumentation, and traditions from the various countries of the Commonwealth
They were joined on stage by singers for a colourful finale
A giant screen switched between stage performances and the latest Commonwealth Games action to keep the Edgbaston audience updated
The closest thing to sporting action was a family table tennis battle on the banks of the reservoir

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.

