Commonwealth Games: Wolverhampton welcome for cyclists
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Thousands of cycling fans lined the streets on Thursday as some of the world's top cyclists brought the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to the Black Country.
Wolverhampton hosted the women's and men's time trial events, with large parts of the city closed off to traffic.
The time trial route took the cyclists away from West Park to Sedgley and Dudley, before returning through the south Staffordshire countryside.
The women's event in the morning was won by Australia's Grace Brown, while her compatriot Rohan Dennis triumphed in the afternoon men's race.
Wolverhampton cycling ambassador Hugh Porter, who won Commonwealth gold back in 1966, said: "I am having a super day today.
"I never, ever thought I would see something like this. It's a wonderful day for the city."
Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield, apologised to residents and businesses affected by the numerous road closures, but said: "It's a once in a lifetime event."
He said he hoped the TV coverage beamed across the world would help persuade people that Wolverhampton was a city to "invest and visit".
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.
