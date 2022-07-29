Sekou Doucoure: Second person charged with murder
A second person has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Sekou Doucoure, 16, died at the scene after being attacked on Nursery Road, near Burbury Street in Lozells, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July.
Pierre Thomas, 18, has been charged with his murder and a further count of possessing an imitation firearm.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was charged with Sekou's murder last week and appeared in court on Wednesday.
Sekou was described by his mother as a "hardworking, kind and respectful boy" who loved playing football.
West Midlands Police said his family had been informed of the latest development in the case.
