West Midlands summer of sport could mean more air ambulance calls
- Published
Summer sporting events in the West Midlands, including the Commonwealth Games, are likely to lead to more air ambulance call-outs, a charity has warned.
Midlands Air Ambulance said the region's population of six million people was expected to rise by a million visitors in August.
It said it was preparing for an extra two or three call-outs as a result.
That would be on top of the 12 patients it treats on an average day.
The West Midlands is hosting the Commonwealth Games until 8 August, as well as The Hundred cricket competition and football matches, as the season gets under way earlier than usual.
Karen Baker, clinical services manager for Midlands Air Ambulance, said the charity had three helicopters and three critical care cars on standby and had "the ability and capacity to take on these additional call-outs".
Despite relying on donations to operate, she said the charity welcomed "the region's summer of sport" and acknowledged it would be "a great boost to the Midlands' tourist industry and economy".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk