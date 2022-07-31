Brummies' guide to Birmingham and beyond
As Birmingham hosts the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the eyes of the world have turned to the city, with over a million people expected to visit during the sporting spectacular.
Here born, bred and adopted Brummies tell BBC News what they think are the must-see parts of the city.
From Industrial Revolution lifeblood to hospitality hotspot
During the Industrial Revolution, Birmingham's busy canals were used to transport materials like coal and iron and played a crucial role in developing the city.
While commercial traffic stopped on the waterways in the 1980s, the remaining 35 miles of canals became popular tourist attraction, carrying recreational boaters and canal boat homes.
And while it is often said Birmingham has more miles of canal than Venice, the city council said Birmingham dwarfs the Italian city, "so comparisons of canal length are not very helpful".
But the canals add "calm and tranquillity" to the city, said food blogger Laura McEwan, also known as @biteyourbrum.
"With miles and miles of winding waterways to enjoy, you'll always see people exploring the canals by foot or boat," she said.
"There's plenty to see and do on and around the canals, particularly in the city centre, and summer is the best time to enjoy them."
People can hire a self-captained boat or kayak to take to the waters around Soho Loop or the Mailbox giving a "unique view" of the city.
"My favourite canal side bars and restaurants include Ju Ju's Cafe, The Canal House, Sommar, The Distillery, CanalSide, The Flapper and Craft. You've also got the Mailbox for late night entertainment that sits overlooking the canal basin," she said.
"The city is a real hotspot for hospitality and nightlife experiences, with a burgeoning 24-7 culture, a great place to explore during the Games," said Sophie Cassidy, sales and events manager at recently-opened Bavarian-themed bar Albert's Schloss.
She also recommended the city's historic Jewellery Quarter and Hurst Street as destinations for eating and drinking.
"The nightlife scene in Birmingham is absolutely buzzing and keeps getting better," she said.
The painted streets of Digbeth
For years Digbeth has been a hotspot for the city's graffiti artists.
Formerly one of the city's industrial hubs, and home to Typhoo tea and Bird's custard, the urban landscape has become a canvas for artists - but not one previously on most tourists' tick lists.
Recently, however, the area has exploded with bars, restaurants and cultural hotspots.
Artist Daniel Lopez left his home in sunny Andalusia, Spain and became an honorary Brummie in 2015 after relocating to Birmingham and said Digbeth "is one of the most exciting areas of Birmingham".
"It has a good mix of architecture and for me is one of the most attractive places in the city," he said
"People are super excited, the feeling of pride in hosting such a big event has been fantastic, everything has become so vibrant."
He has also welcomed visitors to pop into his studio on Kings Heath high street above the Art Room and the nearby Minerva works.
But, he said, Birmingham has plenty of cultural delights for visitors looking for something different from the festival of sport, including the Midlands Arts Centre (MAC) in Cannon Hill Park, and Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and Ikon Gallery in the city centre.
The rainbow roads where everyone is welcome
Anyone leaving Smithfield after watching basketball or beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Games will find themselves in the city's Southside District.
The bustling area is home to both Chinatown and the Gay Village.
Each night after events have finished, performers will be putting on lion and dragon dances in the area as a display of the local Chinese heritage.
"Birmingham is such a colourful global city, it is so young and vibrant and I think it has really shown that to the world," said Julia Robinson, from the Southside Business Improvement District (BID).
In Chinatown, she said, there are over 88 east Asian restaurants offering delicacies from China, Vietnam, Korea and Malaysia.
"If I was a visitor I would go to Chung Ying for a Dim Sum starter, then off Peach Garden for a triple roast for my main course and finish it off with a bubble tea and Chinese cake from Hello Sugar," she said.
"If I can move after that, which is very unlikely, I would head to the Arcadian where Persia, a new venue, has opened up with lots of entertainment, or Sobar which is always a good night.
"You can't miss the Gay Village, which is one of the best places in Birmingham in terms of atmosphere."
The Gay Village is home to Pride House, the LGBT safe space launched for visitors and athletes as part of the Games, which is being hosted above The Loft.
"It is like the most amazing summer camp for LGBT people, there are talks, workshops, food, and it is a safe space with other people to talk to," Ms Robinson said.
Delicacy which tells of Birmingham's multi-cultural heritage
The Birmingham Balti was developed in the city in the 1970s by Pakistani restauranteurs arriving in the city.
The so-called city's Balti Triangle is still the place where people can sample this classic Brummie dish.
Its the area around Ladypool Road, Stoney Lane and Stratford Road, to the south of the city centre, where dozens of Balti houses open late into the night.
Andy Munro, author of Game for a Balti which explores the history of the dish, and also part of the Association for the Protection of the Authentic Balti (APAB), is clearly passionate about it.
"It is all about the method of cooking," he said.
"When people come to Birmingham, every single Asian restaurant has Balti on menu, but only a certain amount do it properly... we have to support and preserve restaurants that serve a proper Balti."
He recommends Shababs, which is in Balti Triangle itself and has been serving customers since 1987, as well as Royal Watan which is on the Pershore Road and was also launched in the 1980s.
The Shahi Nan Kebab House, Mr Munro said, also serves a "damn good Balti".
"From outside the Midlands everyone thinks Birmingham is a bit of a culinary backwater even though we have more Michelin Star restaurants than anywhere except, I think, Ludlow and London," he said.
"The Balti is a genuine Birmingham creation and it is great for the city to have a particular dish which is so popular and tasty.
"It was developed between the Pakistani community and Birmingham which is a great example of the coming together of two Commonwealth countries."
And would it be a visit to the West Midlands without sampling the Black Country's famous orange chips?
Let's not forget Wolverhampton will host cycling events and if you're in town Nick Alexander, more commonly known as Mr Miami UK, can sort you out.
Majors Chippy in Bilston is second to none for the TikTok star.
"Wolverhampton is full of very welcoming people, it's a vibe," he said.
"If you're in Whitmore Reans to see the cycling, you'll see it is very diverse with a mix of Kurdish, Jamaican, African and Eastern European communities."
While Birmingham is proud of its culinary traditions, you'll find chefs breaking the mould too.
Foodies Tony Cridland and Adrian Luck, own a plant-focused, casual dining restaurant Land in the city's ornate Victorian Great Western Arcade.
"You can have something different every week and usually, whatever you are looking for, you'll find," said Mr Luck.
Mr Cridland added: "The food scene in Birmingham is massive - there are a lot of up-and-coming chefs here."
Something for everyone in the second city
Birmingham is the youngest city in Europe with under-25s accounting for nearly 40% of its population.
Mum-of-three Victoria Partlaw made a name for herself as a blogger specialising is family-friendly activities across the Midlands under the moniker @girlaboutbrum.
"We have really pulled out all the stops to ensure that the city looks smart and colourful," the content creator said.
"I particularly like the look of the beach at Solihull which also offers the chance to get involved in lots of sports and I'm also loving the Bournville Commonwealth Games Festival taking place in Bournville Park until 7 August."
The city's Sea Life Centre and Legoland Discovery centre are also bound to be a hit with younger children.
For those who weren't able to get tickets to watch the events, she recommends heading to a festival site either in the city centre or out in the suburbs to watch the games on the big screen.
Visitors can also follow the Perry Trail, which uses the Games' bull mascot to guide people around Birmingham's top sights.
