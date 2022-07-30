Tributes to Walsall ice cream seller Kewal Batth
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an ice cream seller who plied his trade for more than 50 years and was known to give away the treats to those who could not afford them.
Kewal Batth, from Tipton, died in his sleep, daughter-in-law Surb Batth said.
His ice cream van was known throughout Walsall, with customers choosing to be served by him, she explained.
"Ten ice cream vans could go by but they wouldn't buy off them, they'd be waiting for Mr Batth."
Her 75-year-old father-in-law - uncle of former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Danny Batth - loved his customers, she said, and "the banter" he had with them.
"It was his passion," she told the BBC.
"Out in his van come rain or shine and we'd say 'who will you see in the rain'? but he would say 'oh you'll be surprised', Mrs Batth said.
"He was so kind and people have said he let them have an ice cream for free if they didn't have the money, or let them off the 10p if they didn't have [it].
"We've only found [that] out now. He was so humble."
Mr Batth did charity work with fellow Sikhs, serving free food through Midland Langar Seva Society.
The group paid tribute to him on social media, saying he will be "dearly missed".
It said: "Mr Batth has been selling ice cream since the 80s, and has been one of our regular volunteers for many years, bringing his ice cream van to our feeds.
"He was a man with a huge heart - our founders and some of our Walsall volunteers have very fond memories of Mr Batth, and he was known to give free ice cream to the children who could not afford it.
"Just last Thursday he was out volunteering alongside us at our West Bromwich feed, giving out ice cream."
Mr Batth died on 23 July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk